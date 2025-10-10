10 Oct, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
10 Oct, 2025 @ 13:45
···
1 min read

Man suspected of gunning down two gangsters in Costa del Sol bar to be extradited to Spain

by

THE man arrested in Liverpool in connection with the shooting deaths of two Scottish nationals in a Fuengirola pub has agreed to be extradited to Spain.

Sources from the Westminster Magistrates’ Court have revealed that Michael Riley formally consented to the extradition last Tuesday, just two days before a hearing scheduled for Thursday that ultimately didn’t take place.

The same sources added that Riley will remain in custody until his extradition, although no specific date for the process has been set. The case is being handled by a court in Fuengirola.

The 44-year-old suspect was arrested in Liverpool on June 13, just two weeks after the double murder, which the National Police believes is linked to an ongoing war between two of Glasgow’s most powerful crime clans: the Lyons, to which the victims belonged, and the Daniels, of which Riley is considered an “internal element.”

READ MORE:

In a packed press conference, the National Police detailed how the suspected killer had travelled to the Costa del Sol after learning that his targets – Ross Monaghan and Eddie Lyons Jr – would be attending the Champions League final at the Monaghan Irish Pub in Fuengirola on June 1.

At the time, the pub was packed with customers, and the shooter’s actions were described as chillingly professional.

“It’s rare for a normal killer to handle a weapon malfunction so easily, then chase down the second target inside the venue,” investigators explained, after the gun jammed mid-shooting, but the killer managed to fix it and complete his grim task.

Police also highlighted the meticulous planning involved, revealing that the suspect had deliberately chosen escape routes with fewer cameras and even jumped a fence to enter a tunnel on the Cercanias train line, where he knew he wouldn’t be recorded.

Despite the challenges, agents identified the suspect just a week after the murder and pieced together his rapid escape. In just 15 hours, he crossed three countries, changing clothes and shaving his head to alter his appearance.

From Spain, he made his way to Portugal before flying to Leeds, UK. With the support of the Daniels gang, he found refuge in three different homes before ultimately being tracked to a residence in Liverpool, where he was arrested.

Click here to read more Crime & Law News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RED ALERT extreme weather leads to flood alert and evacuation of homes and a campsite in Spain's Mar Menor area
Previous Story

Massive rainfall causes evacuation of Mar Menor homes and campsite in case of flooding

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop