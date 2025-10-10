Man suspected of gunning down two gangsters in Costa del Sol bar to be extradited to Spain

THE man arrested in Liverpool in connection with the shooting deaths of two Scottish nationals in a Fuengirola pub has agreed to be extradited to Spain.

Sources from the Westminster Magistrates’ Court have revealed that Michael Riley formally consented to the extradition last Tuesday, just two days before a hearing scheduled for Thursday that ultimately didn’t take place.

The same sources added that Riley will remain in custody until his extradition, although no specific date for the process has been set. The case is being handled by a court in Fuengirola.

The 44-year-old suspect was arrested in Liverpool on June 13, just two weeks after the double murder, which the National Police believes is linked to an ongoing war between two of Glasgow’s most powerful crime clans: the Lyons, to which the victims belonged, and the Daniels, of which Riley is considered an “internal element.”

In a packed press conference, the National Police detailed how the suspected killer had travelled to the Costa del Sol after learning that his targets – Ross Monaghan and Eddie Lyons Jr – would be attending the Champions League final at the Monaghan Irish Pub in Fuengirola on June 1.

At the time, the pub was packed with customers, and the shooter’s actions were described as chillingly professional.

“It’s rare for a normal killer to handle a weapon malfunction so easily, then chase down the second target inside the venue,” investigators explained, after the gun jammed mid-shooting, but the killer managed to fix it and complete his grim task.

Police also highlighted the meticulous planning involved, revealing that the suspect had deliberately chosen escape routes with fewer cameras and even jumped a fence to enter a tunnel on the Cercanias train line, where he knew he wouldn’t be recorded.

Despite the challenges, agents identified the suspect just a week after the murder and pieced together his rapid escape. In just 15 hours, he crossed three countries, changing clothes and shaving his head to alter his appearance.

From Spain, he made his way to Portugal before flying to Leeds, UK. With the support of the Daniels gang, he found refuge in three different homes before ultimately being tracked to a residence in Liverpool, where he was arrested.

