Massive rainfall causes evacuation of Mar Menor homes and campsite in case of flooding

CARTAGENA council has ordered the precautionary evacuation of some Mar Menor area properties amidst fears of floods.

The Villas Caravanning site by Paraiso beach comes under the order along with the Bahia Bella urbanisation next to Los Urrutias which has around 600 properties.

Also affected are homes at La Algameca.

¡#FelizViernes! Mucha precaución en las próximas horas en el extremo sureste de la #PenínsulaIbérica, especialmente en zonas estrictamente de costa. Esta mañana (10/10/2025), así está la situación en #LaManga del #MarMenor, donde ya llevan más de 70 l/m². Vídeo: @lamangameteo. pic.twitter.com/cA2FAM2e6r — MeteOrihuela (@MeteOrihuela) October 10, 2025

Civil Protection vehicles passed through Villas Caravanning appealing to residents to leave their homes.

The council has deployed two buses to take people to shelter at the municipal facility on the Cabezo Beaza industrial estate,

The La Manga and Cabo de Palos areas of south-east Murcia have already accumulated 120 litres of rain so far on Friday.

The state forecaster Aemet has a red extreme weather alert in place for the Campo de Cartagena and Mazarron areas of Murcia until 11.59pm.

“We are entering the most adverse hours of the bad weather as accumulated rainfall is beginning to be significant,” said Víctor Ruiz Alvarez, from the FrostSE Meteorological Association.

It’s station at Cabo de Palos recorded a total 143 litres per m2 of rain up to noon.

Up to midday, Murcia’s 112 emergency service has received 101 calls- most of them in Cartagena.

According to the regional government, no incidents have been reported at educational centres or on public transport routes.

The RM-F54 highway, which connects Los Belones with Islas Menores and Los Nietos on the Mar Menor is closed due to flooding.

