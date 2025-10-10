3 bedroom Villa for sale in Naquera with pool garage – € 299,900

This well-maintained detached chalet at Calle Cañada de la Señora, 6, in El Corralet – Bonanza – Tres Rutas, Náquera, is in excellent condition and offers comfortable single-storey living. With a built area of 123 square metres (100 square metres usable), the property features three bedrooms, a bathroom, and spacious living areas that open onto a terrace and balcony. Situated on a generous 1,000-square metre plot, the home includes a private garden and swimming pool, ideal for enjoying the Mediterranean climate. The house benefits from built-in wardrobes, fireplace, a storage room, alarm… See full property details

Villa

Náquera, Valencia

3 beds 1 baths

€ 299,900

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.