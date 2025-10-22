22 Oct, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
22 Oct, 2025 @ 16:30
··
1 min read

Yellow alert for strong winds while late October mini-heatwave continues with ‘tropical nights’ on Costa Blanca

by
Yellow alert for strong winds while late October mini-heatwave continues with 'tropical nights' on Costa Blanca

UNPRECEDENTED late October weather for Alicante province will continue with the mini-heatwave, tropical nights, and now a yellow warning for strong gusts of wind.

The Aemet yellow alert is for Thursday with maximum gusts of up to 80 kilometres per hour- courtesy of Storm Benjamin.

The warning will kick in from 8am on the north coast and from noon in inland areas.

STRONG GUSTS PREDICTED

The alert will be active until 6pm with a probability of between 40% and 70% that high winds will strike.

Aemet recommends ‘extreme caution’ in exposed areas- especially on roads and when doing any outdoor activities.

Temperatures for many parts of the province could reach around 33C on Thursday- especially in the southern Vega Baja region.

Values will fall to around 28C to 29C over the weekend, with overnight minimums between 18C and 20C.

Alicante province has already broken the record for tropical nights so far in a year with 2025 with 105 days up the hours Tuesday into Wednesday.

Aemet expects that total to rise thanks to a new tropical night between this Wednesday and Thursday.

It’s the first year that the 100 day mark of tropical nights has been beaten, with the previous highest being 97 in 2023.

A tropical night is defined as the minimum not falling below 20C, raised to torrid if it does not go below 25C- something that was experienced over the long and very hot summer of 2025.

Click here to read more Costa Blanca News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

WATCH: Another drug gang operating in the Costa del Sol triangle is smashed in dawn raids across Malaga and La Linea

Previous Story

WATCH: Another drug gang operating in the Costa del Sol triangle is smashed in dawn raids across Malaga and La Linea

Latest from Costa Blanca

Related Articles

Go toTop