12 Oct, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
12 Oct, 2025 @ 10:28
···
1 min read

Tripadvisor Best of the Best restaurants list in Spain features SIX from Malaga province out of just 25

by

WHEN it comes to dining on the Costa del Sol, the fancy Michelin-starred venues get the headlines, but this year Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ ChoiceLo mejor de lo mejor’ (best of the best) list has shone a light on six local spots that users call genuine hidden gems.

The platform’s 2025 selection names Budare Venezuelan Food in Malaga city, The Geranium in La Cala de Mijas (with British chef Steven Saunders), Buenavista Gastrobar & Tapas in the capital, Casero in Torremolinos, El Encuentro in Malaga and Cascada Cocina & Bar in Marbella as provincial standouts.

That is six entries from Malaga province among the 25 Spanish restaurants singled out as ‘joyas ocultas’ (hidden jewels).

Budare has become a buzzy pocket of Venezuelan flavour in the old town, lauded by reviewers for arepas, tequeños and tropical cocktails and now carrying Tripadvisor’s highest Travellers’ Choice distinction for 2025; Buenavista Gastrobar & Tapas is praised for creative tapas, rice dishes and a warm, stylish setting and also holds the Travellers’ Choicelo mejor de lo mejor’ badge this year.

READ MORE:

El Encuentro, likewise decorated by Tripadvisor in 2025, is the homely, terrace-friendly option in Calle Ayala known for generous portions and traditional dishes – its TripAdvisor menu lists items such as flamenquín (€11.80), carrillada (€13.80), entrecote (€16.81) and chuleton (€22.00), which illustrate the straightforward, value-for-money approach that reviewers appreciate.

Elsewhere in the province The Geranium, Casero and Cascada Cocina & Bar round out the Malaga entries in Tripadvisor’s Hidden Gems list, a reminder that the best meals on the Costa del Sol are often found off the beaten track in places that prize flavour, friendly service and local personality over razzmatazz.

Click here to read more Food & Drink News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Military Parade For Hispanic Holiday In Madrid, Spain 12 Oct 2020
Previous Story

LIFE IN SPAIN: If you see parades and military displays today, and if on Monday you find shops and offices closed, it’s because the people of Spain are celebrating their ethnicity. MICHAEL COY explains.

Latest from Food & Drink

Go toTop