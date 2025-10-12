Tourist, 67, dies in Mallorca after attempting to save wife from drowning 

A GERMAN tourist has died in Mallorca after attempting to rescue his wife from drowning.

The tragic incident occurred on Friday shortly before 6pm.

The 67-year-old man reportedly entered the water off Son Bauló beach on Mallorca’s north-east coast after spotting that his wife had got into trouble while swimming.

A lifeguard from the nearby Concord hotel rushed to help the couple, along with several beachgoers.

Emergency services were called to the scene and used a defibrillator in an attempt to resuscitate the man.

Despite their best efforts, the unnamed man was pronounced dead.

His wife, 47, was taken to Muro Hospital. She is currently in a serious condition.

2025 has been a deadly year for drownings in Spain. By the end of July, over 300 people had drowned across beaches, swimming pools, rivers and other aquatic settings – a record figure for Spain.



