12 Oct, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
12 Oct, 2025 @ 12:10
··
1 min read

Tourist, 67, dies in Mallorca after attempting to save wife from drowning 

by

A GERMAN tourist has died in Mallorca after attempting to rescue his wife from drowning.

The tragic incident occurred on Friday shortly before 6pm.

The 67-year-old man reportedly entered the water off Son Bauló beach on Mallorca’s north-east coast after spotting that his wife had got into trouble while swimming.

A lifeguard from the nearby Concord hotel rushed to help the couple, along with several beachgoers.

Emergency services were called to the scene and used a defibrillator in an attempt to resuscitate the man.

Despite their best efforts, the unnamed man was pronounced dead.

His wife, 47, was taken to Muro Hospital. She is currently in a serious condition.

2025 has been a deadly year for drownings in Spain. By the end of July, over 300 people had drowned across beaches, swimming pools, rivers and other aquatic settings – a record figure for Spain.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Ben Pawlowski

Ben joined the Olive Press in January 2024 after a four-month stint teaching English in Paraguay. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He is currently based in Barcelona from where he covers the city, the wider Catalunya region, and the north of Spain. Send tips to ben@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Tripadvisor Best of the Best restaurants list in Spain features SIX from Malaga province out of just 25

Latest from Balearic Islands

Go toTop