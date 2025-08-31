31 Aug, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
31 Aug, 2025 @ 15:48
····
1 min read

The Malaga town crowned a Spanish foodie paradise – where bread is legend and  soups heal the soul 

by
Alhaurin El Grande Flickr

ALHAURIN el Grande has just bagged itself a place in Spain’s brand-new Red de Pueblos Gastronomicos – a national roll of honour for towns where food is more than just a meal, it’s a way of life.

The whitewashed town has joined Baena (Cordoba) and Aracena (Huelva) as one of only three Andalucian entries. And it’s not hard to see why – here, the kitchen really is ‘the very soul of the place’, say organisers.

Top of the foodie list? The legendary pan cateto – a dark, rustic village loaf that’s kneaded with patience, baked in wood ovens and hunted down by Malagueños as if it were buried treasure.

Then come the soups. Locals swear by their cachorreñas – hearty winter bowls of bread, garlic, eggs and salted fish, honoured every year in a festival of their own. There’s also the herby sopa poncima, mojete (a zingy mix of cod, tomato, onion and orange) and the famous migas, best eaten with a side of grapes or pomegranate.

READ MORE:

And for sweet tooths? Brace yourself. From fluffy olive oil buns and crunchy egg doughnuts to melt-in-the-mouth tortas de aceite, Alhaurin’s pastries have been called ‘heaven in a single bite’. Special mention goes to sweet potato and honey torrijas, rich fig bread packed with almonds and spices, and polcas – golden pastries hiding sticky surprises of pumpkin jam or cream.

The fertile huerta (market gardens) surrounding the town make sure the dishes are fresh, seasonal and bursting with flavour.

Where to eat it all – the top 10 picks


The Red de Pueblos Gastronomicos has hand-picked a line-up of must-visit restaurants and tapas bars in Alhaurin el Grande:

  • Bar Restaurante La Higuera – Ctra. Coín, 27
  • Bodega Ancar – C. Guerrero Gajete, 7
  • El Fogon de Morales – C. Gerald Brenan, 111
  • El Rincon del Perete – C. Vicente Blasco Ibáñez, 8
  • Las Anforas – C. Poeta Luis Cernuda, 24, 26
  • Marisqueria Casa Paco – C. Gerald Brenan, 70
  • Mucho Mas Restaurante – C. Gerald Brenan, 68
  • Santiago’s Kitchen – C. Calvario, 38
  • Taperia Casa La Abuela – C. Prta de la Villa, 6
  • Voguem – C. Gerald Brenan, 75

Click here to read more Olive Press Travel News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

3 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in Gran Alacant with pool garage - € 395
Previous Story

3 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in Gran Alacant with pool garage – € 395,000

Latest from Food & Drink

Go toTop