SPANISH RECIPE: Make gazpacho the traditional Andalucian way

COLD tomato soup might not sound particularly appetising at first, but gazpacho is an essential superfood. It’s highly nutritious, delicious, inexpensive to prepare, and when the warm weather arrives, it serves as a wonderfully healthy and refreshing alternative to fizzy drinks. You’ll be glad to have it in your fridge!

Andalusian gazpacho is, without a doubt, one of the most iconic dishes in Spanish cuisine. A quick note on recipes: no two Spaniards will ever fully agree on the specifics. At a classical music concert in the Albert Hall, for instance, you might see audience members following along with printed scores, valuing precision above all else. In northern Europe, exactitude is highly prized. This mindset, however, is entirely foreign to the Spanish way of thinking.

If your neighbour attends two consecutive flamenco performances by a star like José Mercé and finds both shows identical, they’ll likely ask for their money back. Spain thrives on spontaneity and improvisation. So, when you invite Assunta from next door to sample your gazpacho, expect her to tell you she makes it differently—because, of course, she does!

READ MORE:

Like many traditional recipes, every family has its own foolproof method for making gazpacho, but common threads run through them all. Some prefer to add a particular ingredient, while others consider an element essential that may not be included here. In time, you’ll develop your own signature version.

Gazpacho

What is certain, however, is that this traditional Andalusian gazpacho recipe will turn out perfectly on the first attempt, and you’ll enjoy it far more than any shop-bought alternative. It’s also significantly cheaper! So, grab your ingredients and head to the kitchen to try this classic cold soup—one of Spain’s most internationally renowned dishes. And if you have a food processor, making Andalusian gazpacho with a Thermomix is even easier and quicker!

Ingredients (Serves 6)

Pear tomato 1 kg

Italian green pepper 1

Cucumber 1

Garlic cloves 2

Extra virgin olive oil 50 ml

Hard loaf bread 50 g

Water 250 ml

Salt 5 g

Sherry vinegar 30 ml

Difficulty Medium

Preparation 15 min

Rest 1 hr

When it comes to gazpacho, it’s all a matter of taste. Finely chopped onion can sometimes be used as a garnish—not as part of the blended ingredients—but this point is often debated, as some households always include onion in the mix. It’s up to you.

The red pepper issue is a delicate one, as Andalusian gazpachos are traditionally made with green pepper, which provides a distinctive flavour that doesn’t pair well with the sweetness of red pepper.

Chop all the listed ingredients and add 50 ml of olive oil, 250 ml of chilled water, and 50 ml of sherry vinegar. Blend everything thoroughly. There’s no need to peel the tomatoes or peppers, as the mixture will be strained later. If you have a Thermomix or similar food processor, blend at maximum speed for four minutes to achieve a perfect texture.

Once blended, strain the gazpacho through a fine sieve, pressing with a ladle to create a creamy consistency free of skins and seeds. Transfer it to the fridge to chill for a couple of hours. For the best results, allow the gazpacho to cool completely before serving—ideally, prepare it the night before and cover it with cling film to prevent oxidation and preserve its nutrients.

For a delicious variation, try making watermelon gazpacho.

To enjoy traditional Andalusian gazpacho at its best, avoid adding ice, as some beach bars do, as it dilutes the flavour. Instead, plan ahead so it is well chilled when served. Accompany it with fried bread croutons and finely diced gazpacho ingredients—such as tomato, green pepper, and cucumber—so guests can add their own garnishes to their bowls.