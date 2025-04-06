6 Apr, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
6 Apr, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Terraced Villa for sale in San Roque with pool garage – € 775,000

by
3 bedroom Terraced Villa for sale in San Roque with pool garage - € 775

Property in The San Roque Club Golf – Sotogrande – Cadiz The San Roque Club Golf is a private urbanization with two golf courses, a luxury hotel, sports facilities, equestrian club, private security and with all services less than 5 min. drive away. Quiet and peaceful urbanization, popularly known as the quiet Sotogrande. Sotogrande beach at 5 min. Alcaidesa beach at 10 min. and at 50 min. from Malaga international airport. The property corresponds to the first floor of a staggered building, so that the houses do not coincide on each other, only on the terraces. Constructed surface of 175… See full property details

Terraced Villa

San Roque, Cádiz

  3 beds

  3 baths

€ 775,000

3 bedroom Terraced Villa for sale in San Roque with pool garage - € 775,000



Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Train wars in Spain: Government-run operator Renfe takes action against rival over 'too low' prices
Previous Story

‘From Madrid you can get to Barcelona or Alicante for €20’: Brit marvels at Spain’s ‘cheap and well-connected’ trains

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop