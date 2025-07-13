Spain’s PM Pedro Sanchez ‘lived off father-in-law’s gay brothels and saunas’, conservative opposition claim

PRIME minister Pedro Sanchez has been accused of profiting from a network of gay brothels allegedly run by his late father-in-law as a debate in Spain’s parliament turned ugly.

During a bizarre exchange, Alberto Nuñez Feijoo, the leader of the conservative Partido Popular (PP), referred to previously taboo allegations shared by right-wing media that Sabiniano Gomez, the father of Sanchez’s wife Begoña Gomez, had used the profits from his sauna business to buy a flat in Madrid where Sanchez and his wife resided until he moved to the prime minister’s official residence.

In front of a packed chamber as Spain’s Congress discussed the corruption allegations engulfing Sanchez’s minority government, Feijoo described the prime minister as a ‘lucrative participant in the abominable business of prostitution’, before asking: “What brothels have you lived off?”

The accusation sparked acrimonious scenes as the debate descended into a shouting match, with one member of the ruling Socialist PSOE party describing the attack as ‘miserable’ and ‘crossing a red line’.

The accusation comes as Sanchez resists calls to call a general election amid allegations of systemic corruption within his government.

Alberto Nuñez Feijoo alluded to the allegations in parliament, sparking discontent on the benches of the ruling PSOE. Credit: Cordon Press

The prime minister has come under intense pressure ever since his former right-hand man, Santos Cerdan, was arrested on suspicion of bribery, criminal conspiracy and influence peddling.

The charges relate to alleged kickbacks on €500 million of public works contracts that involve Cerdan, the former minister of transport Jose Luis Abalos, and former aide Koldo Garcia.

The embarrassment of the scandal has only worsened after audio recordings were released allegedly involving Abalos and Garcia discussing sharing prostitutes. They deny wrongdoing.

Sanchez’s wife and brother are also currently under investigation for alleged corruption after complaints were raised by Manos Limpias, a trade union with links to the far-right.

On Wednesday, Sanchez unveiled a new 15-point plan designed to strengthen anti-corruption measures in a last-ditch attempt to stave off his critics and regain authority.

Pedro Sanchez has faced calls to resign as a corruption scandal engulfs his government. Credit: Cordon Press

A recent poll commissioned by Cadena SER and El Pais revealed that a majority of Spaniards believe Sanchez should resign or call an election amid the ongoing corruption scandal.

Felipe Gonzalez, the former Socialist prime minister who played a pivotal role in Spain’s transition to democracy following the Franco dictatorship, said late last month that Sanchez ‘no longer has a political life’ and should step aside for a different candidate.

“He has a level of authority unmatched by any prime minister…he has no power at all,” Gonzalez, 83, said in a damning indictment of Sanchez’s position.

Sanchez is dependent on the support of Catalan and Basque separatists and far-left Sumar to command a majority in Congress.

However, he has been unable to pass a budget, with many critics viewing Sanchez as a lame duck.

