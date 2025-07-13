3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Hacienda del Alamo with pool garage – € 175,000

Residents also enjoy access to the HDA Golf Resort, one of the best golf practice facilities in Spain, with a driving range, short game areas, and an academy course. For sports enthusiasts, the HDA Sports Center offers tennis courts, football pitches, paddle courts, and organized summer activities for children. At the heart of the resort lies the 5-star Clubhouse, where visitors can indulge in an à la carte restaurant, bar snacks, and breathtaking sunsets over the Sierra Espuña mountains. This property is perfect for those seeking luxury, space, and breathtaking views in Murcia… See full property details

Apartment

Hacienda del Alamo, Murcia

3 beds 2 baths

€ 175,000

