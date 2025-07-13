13 Jul, 2025
13 Jul, 2025 @ 10:00
Liverpool retire Diogo Jota’s No.20 shirt after tragic car crash death in Spain

February 16, 2025, Liverpool: Liverpool, England, 16th February 2025. Diogo Jota of Liverpool during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. (Credit Image: © Andrew Yates/CSM via ZUMA Press Wire)

LIVERPOOL FC have permanently retired their No.20 shirt in honour of Diogo Jota after the Portuguese forward was killed in a car crash in northern Spain last week.

The 28-year-old died alongside his brother Andre Silva, 25, after the Lamborghini they were travelling in suffered a suspected tyre blowout on the A52 road near Palacios de Sanabria in Zamora in the early hours of 3 July.

In an announcement deliberately timed for 20:20 BST on Friday, Liverpool said their No.20 shirt would no longer be used, including in the women’s team and at academy level.

In a statement, the club said: “After consultation with his wife, Rute, and family, the club can announce the squad number will be retired in honour and memory of Diogo across all levels, including LFC Women and Academy.

“The move is recognition of not only the immeasurable contribution our lad from Portugal made to the Reds’ on-pitch successes over the last five years, but also the profound personal impact he had on his teammates, colleagues and supporters and the everlasting connections he built with them.

READ MORE: Police reveal two causes behind tragic Diogo Jota car crash in Spain

Tributes at Anfield Stadium for Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva. Credit: Cordon Press

“The shock and grief of his passing will continue to be felt for a long time to come and the club stands alongside and sends love to Rute, his three children, his parents and the rest of his – and Andre’s – family and friends.”

Jota, who made 182 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool, died just eleven days after he married Rute, his long-term partner.

Jota and his brother were driving to Santander to take a ferry back to the UK ahead of pre-season, having been advised by his doctor not to fly following recent lung surgery.

On Tuesday, the Guardia Civil said all evidence suggested Jota was the driver of the vehicle at the time of the incident, believed to have occurred as the Lamborghini attempted to overtake another vehicle.

“Everything also points to a possible excessive speed beyond the limit of the highway,” local traffic police added. 

An investigation into the accident continues.

Sport News

Ben Pawlowski

