‘From Madrid you can get to Barcelona or Alicante for €20’: Brit marvels at Spain’s ‘cheap and well-connected’ trains

A BRITISH man living in Spain has shared his amazement at the Spanish rail service on social media, pointing out that its advantages are ‘not talked about enough.’



The man, who goes by the name of lukaskjes on TikTok, said: “From Madrid, you can get a 2-hour train to Barcelona, Alicante, Valencia and many other cities.”



“And it’s really cheap, all for like €20 to €30. You can’t even go from Glasgow to Edinburgh for 20 euros,” he stated.



The Spanish rail network has been praised for its efficiency and connectivity, as well for its network of medium and long-distance trains.

The high-speed train network in Spain is one of the best in Europe



Companies such as Renfe and new private operators such as Ouigo and Iryio have increased the competitiveness of the railway sector, offering better prices and modernised trains.



The Spanish railway system has a greater investment in public infrastructure and less dependence on private for-profit operators than the UK system.

Along with France, Spain is one of the leading nations in Europe when it comes to the development of a high-speed rail network.



This allows thousands of passengers to be moved around the country quickly and for a reasonable price.