Revealed: Spain is home to the most popular flight destination for British tourists this Easter

ALICANTE-ELCHE is Europe’s most popular destination airport for British travellers looking for an Easter break according to online flight portal JetCost.

The company says that overall searches for flights at Easter have increased by 5%, and for hotels by 8% compared to last year,

Analysis of searches between April 4 and 14 show that Spain comes out well on top with the Costa Blanca airport leading the way.

ALICANTE-ELCHE AIRPORT CONCOURSE

Dutch tourists come second followed by those from Germany, while France and Italy are joint-seventh.

The Costa Blanca- and the rest of Spain- boasts the traditional Semana Santa(Holy Week) commemorations culminating in Easter Day, which this year is on April 20.

The week in Alicante province is also classified as a Festival of National Tourist Interest.

There’s also no great surprise in the online search figures, as the first two months of 2025 have seen the busiest-ever start to the year for passenger numbers at Alicante-Elche airport.

As for people in Spain, Alicante ranks 24th and Valencia 28th in the world’s most sought-after destinations over Easter.

European capitals cities like Paris, London, Rome, Amsterdam or Milan take up the top positions.

Morocco’s Marrakesh is seventh and as for long-haul destinations, Spanish-based travellers have opted for Istanbul and New York, which ranks 15th.