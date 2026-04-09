A BRUSSELS official has warned that migrants granted Spanish residence under the mass regularisation scheme will be deported back to Spain if they move to other EU countries.

Speaking in the European Parliament, Magnus Brunner, European Commissioner for Migration responded to questions about the controversial scheme raised by the European People’s Party (EPP).

The EPP includes 22 Spanish MEPs from the Spanish People’s Party, who have been vocal in their opposition to the scheme.

READ MORE: Schools shut, weak economic growth and labour shortages: Here’s what Spain would look like without immigration

Brunner allayed fears that Pedro Sanchez’s scheme would have knock-on effects for migration rates in other member states.

He said: “A national residence permit does not authorise travel within the EU, but only the right to live and work in the Member State that issued it. The EU has clear rules that must be respected.”

Brunner added: “For example, if a person holding a national residence permit is found to be in an irregular situation elsewhere in the EU, or if that person applies for asylum in another Member State, they must return to the Member State that issued their residence permit.”

Migrants regularised in Spain will therefore be sent back if they try to move to other EU countries.

READ MORE: Spain grants free on-the-spot healthcare to all undocumented migrants

The responsibility for ensuring the deportation process is carried out will lie with Spain, Brunner added.

When it comes to financing the process, the cost ‘will be discussed between the countries’ but based on Brunner’s earlier warnings, Spain will likely foot the bill.

READ MORE: Spain is booming – but behind the dazzling GDP figures lies a winner-takes-all economy driven almost solely by immigration

Brunner also said that the bloc has not received ‘any official communication from Spain’ regarding the regularisation plan and warned that it will have ‘consequences’ for the EU as a whole.

It comes after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a mass regularisation of 500,000 irregular migrants and asylum seekers in Spain.

The initiative which began on April 1 will accept applications until June 31 and will grant migrants with a one-year work and residence permit, provided they meet the criteria.

Click here to read more International Affairs News from The Olive Press.