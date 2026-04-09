9 Apr, 2026
Subscribe
Login
My Account
9 Apr, 2026 @ 17:00
··
1 min read

Brussels warns Spain that migrants regularised under controversial scheme will be deported back to Spain if they try to move to other EU countries

by

A BRUSSELS official has warned that migrants granted Spanish residence under the mass regularisation scheme will be deported back to Spain if they move to other EU countries. 

Speaking in the European Parliament, Magnus Brunner, European Commissioner for Migration   responded to questions about the controversial scheme raised by the European People’s Party (EPP). 

The EPP includes 22 Spanish MEPs from the Spanish People’s Party, who have been vocal in their opposition to the scheme.

READ MORE: Schools shut, weak economic growth and labour shortages: Here’s what Spain would look like without immigration 

Brunner allayed fears that Pedro Sanchez’s scheme would have knock-on effects for migration rates in other member states.

He said: “A national residence permit does not authorise travel within the EU, but only the right to live and work in the Member State that issued it. The EU has clear rules that must be respected.”

Brunner added: “For example, if a person holding a national residence permit is found to be in an irregular situation elsewhere in the EU, or if that person applies for asylum in another Member State, they must return to the Member State that issued their residence permit.”

Migrants regularised in Spain will therefore be sent back if they try to move to other EU countries. 

READ MORE: Spain grants free on-the-spot healthcare to all undocumented migrants

The responsibility for ensuring the deportation process is carried out will lie with Spain, Brunner added. 

When it comes to financing the process, the cost ‘will be discussed between the countries’ but based on Brunner’s earlier warnings, Spain will likely foot the bill. 

READ MORE: Spain is booming – but behind the dazzling GDP figures lies a winner-takes-all economy driven almost solely by immigration

Brunner also said that the bloc has not received ‘any official communication from Spain’ regarding the regularisation plan and warned that it will have ‘consequences’ for the EU as a whole. 

It comes after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a mass regularisation of 500,000 irregular migrants and asylum seekers in Spain. 

The initiative which began on April 1 will accept applications until June 31 and will grant migrants with a one-year work and residence permit, provided they meet the criteria.

Click here to read more International Affairs News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

I am a Scottish Madrid-based Olive Press trainee and recently graduate from the University of Glasgow with a degree in English Literature and Spanish. With experience writing for the Glasgow University Magazine (GUM) and METAL magazine, I love writing about culture, food and politics.

Contact me with any leads at maeve@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Spain cracks down on motorhomes with tough new local parking bans and strict vehicle inspection rules for thousands of owners

Previous Story

Spain cracks down on motorhomes with tough new local parking bans and strict vehicle inspection rules for thousands of owners

Latest from International Affairs

Related Articles

Create a free account, or log in.

Gain access to read this article, plus limited free content.

Yes! I would like to receive new content and updates.

Go toTop