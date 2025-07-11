11 Jul, 2025
11 Jul, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Lijar with pool – € 185,000

Villa Clemente: peace and comfort in the heart of Líjar This beautiful villa is located in a quiet setting in Líjar, a charming mountain village in the south of Spain, in the province of Almería, Andalusia. Although small, the village offers all the necessary services for daily life: shop, pharmacy, health center, bars, bank, and more. In addition, it is just 15–20 minutes from larger towns such as Albox and Olula del Río, where you will find literally everything. The property is designed to be enjoyed both inside and out. It features a private pool, spacious garden, four bedrooms, two… See full property details

Villa

Líjar, Almería

  4 beds

  2 baths

€ 185,000

