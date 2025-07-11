Five bodies in life jackets- likely from migrant boat- are discovered in Valencia waters

FIVE bodies in a state of decomposition have been found so far this July in Valencian Community waters.

The Guardia Civil and Maritime Rescue believe they could have been on a migrant boat that ended up being shipwrecked, though other lines of inquiry have not been discounted.

The bodies all had orange life jackets and according to estimates from coroners, could have been at sea for between one to two months.

The first gruesome discovery was made some 16 nautical miles from the port of Valencia.

Guardia Civil officers discovered two mobile phones inside the clothes worn by the deceased man.

The second body was spotted last Sunday- 12 nautical miles from the port of Castellon- and a third corpse was sighted on Monday by a boat in Sagunto waters.

On Thursday two bodies washed ashore in Castellon province, namely that of a female at Belcaire beach in Moncofa and a male at El Cerezo beach in Xilxes.

Though an exact cause of death for the first three victims has not yet been determined, early indications suggest the trio died from hypothermia.

All of the bodies appear to have been at sea for a similar length of time and remains have also turned up in waters off the Balearic Islands.

