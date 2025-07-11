Retired tennis ace Rafa Nadal serves up golfing first on Mallorca course

WHILE tennis headlines are being made at Wimbledon this week, retired star Rafa Nadal celebrated getting a ‘hole-in-one’ on a Mallorca golf course.

Nadal, who quit professional tennis last November, has been spending his free time enjoying his passion of golf.

And it was a red letter day for him on Wednesday as he served down his first golfing ace at the Alcanada Golf Club at Port d’Alcudia.

RAFA AT 14TH HOLE

“A hole in one does not happen every day,” said Nadal on his social media account.

He posted pictures with the ball after his achievement on the par 3 14th hole of 167 metres.

The US PGA tour paid tribute to the Mallorcan describing his first-ever ‘hole in one’ as a ‘different kind of ace.‘

Nadal, 39, is an honorary member of the Alcanada club and plans to play in next week’s Balearic Championships being held there.

He is an accomplished amateur golfer and came 16th in last year’s event.

