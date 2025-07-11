11 Jul, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
11 Jul, 2025 @ 14:34
··
1 min read

Retired tennis ace Rafa Nadal serves up golfing first on Mallorca course

by
Retired tennis ace Rafa Nadal serves up golfing first on Mallorca course

WHILE tennis headlines are being made at Wimbledon this week, retired star Rafa Nadal celebrated getting a ‘hole-in-one’ on a Mallorca golf course.

Nadal, who quit professional tennis last November, has been spending his free time enjoying his passion of golf.

And it was a red letter day for him on Wednesday as he served down his first golfing ace at the Alcanada Golf Club at Port d’Alcudia.

READ MORE:

RAFA AT 14TH HOLE

“A hole in one does not happen every day,” said Nadal on his social media account.

He posted pictures with the ball after his achievement on the par 3 14th hole of 167 metres.

The US PGA tour paid tribute to the Mallorcan describing his first-ever ‘hole in one’ as a ‘different kind of ace.

Nadal, 39, is an honorary member of the Alcanada club and plans to play in next week’s Balearic Championships being held there.

He is an accomplished amateur golfer and came 16th in last year’s event.

Click here to read more Mallorca News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Five bodies in life jackets- likely from migrant boat- are discovered in Valencia waters
Previous Story

Five bodies in life jackets- likely from migrant boat- are discovered in Valencia waters

Latest from Balearic Islands

Go toTop