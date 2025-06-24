Police probe migrant bodies with ‘bound hands and feet’ found floating in Balearic Islands waters

THE Guardia Civil is investigating the appearance of bodies with tied hands and feet in Balearic Island waters.

The probe started in mid-May and so far six corpses have been discovered by Guardia patrol boats.

The victims were almost certainly were migrants making perilous sea journeys from North Africa countries, who were charged up €10,000 each for the trip.

There have been countless reports of ‘heavy-handed’ boat captains and associates threatening people during crossings between Spain and Africa.

The Guardia believe that the Balearic victims suffered similar fates following disagreements with smugglers.

They are seeking to identify the bodies and establish the cause of death before classifying them as murder victims.

Several captains have already been convicted in Spain of committing numerous crimes against migrants during journeys.

Another issue is that traffickers are cramming more and more people into unsuitable craft to make more money.

Balearic Islands president, Marga Prohens, said the body discoveries showed ‘the cruellest side’ of illegal migrant boat journeys.

32 bodies have been found in Balearic waters up to June this year, with at least ten times that figure in fatalities involving people losing their lives en route from Africa.