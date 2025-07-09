9 Jul, 2025
9 Jul, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Torrequebrada with pool garage – € 274,000

by
2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Torrequebrada with pool garage - € 274

RECENTLY REDUCED – We are delighted to present this wonderful penthouse with terrace, solarium and parking – just 1 km from the beach in Torrequebrada, Benalmádena Costa – ideal home or investment. Discover this bright 2-bedroom south-facing penthouse, located in a peaceful residential complex with pool and gardens, just minutes from the beach. A home designed to enjoy the Mediterranean lifestyle, ideal as a main residence, holiday getaway, or high-return investment. Why you'll love it: – Two exterior bedrooms, cozy and naturally well-ventilated. – A full bathroom, well-appointed and… See full property details

Penthouse

Torrequebrada, Málaga

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 274,000

2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Torrequebrada with pool garage - € 274,000



