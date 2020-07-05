FOR the last few months they have been holed up in Granada following a coronavirus travel nightmare (see Olive Press Issue 340, pg 4). But since then Yianni Papoutsis, 44, founder of MEATliquor in the UK and his partner Sophie O’Hara, 26, have turned lockdown into a culinary showdown. Continuing their series of quarantine recipes for the Olive Press, Sophie serves up two tapas, perfect for summer. Check out their blog @nice.olation on Instagram.

Although knocking out three meals a day plus snacks for the past ten weeks or so has been a much needed diversion from the realities of the world, the gradual reopening of the tapas bars here in Granada over the past couple of weeks has made us very, very happy.

Now the lockdown has eased we’ve been able to get out and explore; from Trevelez in the Alpujarra to the eerily deserted ski resort of Pradollano we’ve been making the most of our new found freedom.

Up in the mountains you’re never sure what little morsel might arrive with your drink and the two recipes here are a nod to some of the fantastic food we’ve had over the past few days.

Artichoke Toast – serves two

Ingredients:

100 g of artichoke hearts in olive oil, drained

1 handful of mint leaves

Juice of 1/4 lemon

2 tbsp olive oil

1/2 tbsp vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

2 slices of crusty bread

2 thin slices of Manchego (or other Spanish hard cheese)

Method:

Step 1

Finely chop the artichoke hearts with the mint leaves.

Step 2

Mix with lemon juice, olive oil, vinegar and season to taste.

Step 3

Toast the bread, top with cheese slices then artichoke mix and serve garnished with fresh mint leaves.

Jabas con Jamón – serves two

Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil

1 garlic clove, thinly sliced

1 small shallot, thinly sliced

2 slices of Jamón Serrano

1 handful of fresh broad beans, removed from pod

A few mint leaves

Method:

Step 1

Blanch the beans in boiling salty water for one minute then rinse under a cold tap and pop the beans out of their shells.

Step 2

Very gently fry the garlic and shallot in the olive oil for about eight minutes until they are just starting to brown.

Step 3

Keeping the heat low, add the Jamón Serrano and cook it gently for a couple of minutes.

Step 4

Transfer to a plate and add a few torn mint leaves. Serve with crusty bread.