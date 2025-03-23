SPANISH RECIPE: How to make the perfect rabo de toro – the bull’s tail

This is THE classic Andalucian dish. Don’t let anyone tell you that it’s oxtail-something-or-other. Rabo de toro should be – needs to be – the bull’s tail.

The first thing to clear up is, rabo. When we talk of a dog or cat, the word for its tail is cola. We reserve the word rabo, as a gesture of esteem, for the tail of a bull.

The next thing is, this dish has an almost sacred standing, especially in Andalucia. An ox is a bull that has been castrated – to Spanish people, it’s not a bull at all. The toro de lidia – the fighting bull – belongs to a very special genetic line. These bulls are especially aggressive and are the only ones allowed to participate in the bullfight because they are the only bulls Spanish people respect.

In the old days, before refrigerated trucks, the bulls that died in the bullring had to be butchered and eaten the same day. To put it in emotional terms, we eat the bull as a way of honouring it. And rabo de toro really is a few sections of the bull’s tail!

The secret is, meat cooked on the bone (this is beef, attached to segments of the bull’s spine) is very tender. The melt-in-your-mouth meat is covered with thick brown gravy, and next to it (usually) comes a golden heap of French fries.

Each restaurant has its own special recipe for Spanish bull tail stew, some using red wine, others opting for Andalucian sherry, or even a dash of brandy. But why not cook it yourself?

The bull’s tail needs to be braised (cooked slowly over low heat) because it is extremely bony, fatty, and tough. But once it has cooked long enough, it becomes so tender that it nearly dissolves in your mouth.

So, what do you need to make rabo de toro? Let’s talk about the most important ingredients in this Spanish delicacy:

Bull’s Tail (rabo de toro): This cut of meat is perfect for stewing. Letting it simmer for a long time will make this tough cut of meat tender and delicious!

Flour: Dusting the oxtail with flour will help build a thick and delicious sauce, but you can omit it if you prefer, without affecting the flavour.

Wine: Make sure you use decent red wine—nothing fancy, but it should be drinkable. It gives a lot of flavour to the stew!

Spices: Ginger is not a traditional ingredient—feel free to omit it if you prefer. And if you like even more of a spiced flavour, add cloves.

Additions: My mother-in-law Antonia sometimes adds mushrooms or pearl onions to this dish after puréeing the sauce.

Each restaurant has its own twist, some using red wine, others opting for Andalusian sherry or a splash of brandy. But why not make it yourself?

Ingredients (Serves 4)

1.5–2 kg rabo de toro (bull’s tail or oxtail)

3 carrots, sliced (0.5 cm thick)

1 large sweet onion, diced

1 red pepper, diced

1 leek, diced

2–3 ripe tomatoes, diced

4 cloves garlic, minced

500 ml beef stock

750 ml red wine (Spanish Rioja recommended)

2 bay leaves

4 cloves

1 tsp ground ginger (optional)

Salt and black pepper, to taste

All-purpose flour, for coating

Olive oil, for browning and sautéing

Instructions

Prepare the meat: Generously season the bull’s tail with salt and black pepper. Lightly dust each piece with flour, shaking off the excess. Sear the meat: Heat a splash of olive oil in a large, heavy pot over medium-high heat. Sear the bull’s tail pieces until browned on all sides (about 30 seconds per side). Remove and set aside. Cook the vegetables: In the same pot, using the leftover oil, sauté the leek, onion, garlic, red pepper, and tomatoes until softened and slightly caramelised (about 10 minutes). Add the aromatics: Stir in the carrots, bay leaves, ginger (if using), and cloves. Cook for another minute, stirring constantly. Simmer: Return the bull’s tail to the pot and cover with wine and stock. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a low simmer. Cover and cook for 3–4 hours. The meat is ready when it is falling off the bone. Blend the sauce: Once the meat is tender, remove it along with the bay leaves and cloves. Purée the sauce using an immersion blender (optional but recommended for a thick, smooth gravy). Final touch: Return the meat to the sauce and heat through. Serve hot with homemade patatas fritas or mashed potatoes.

Tips for Success

Patience is key : This dish takes time—don’t rush it! If the meat isn’t tender after 3 hours, let it cook longer.

: This dish takes time—don’t rush it! If the meat isn’t tender after 3 hours, let it cook longer. Use a pressure cooker : If short on time, cook under pressure for about 45–60 minutes.

: If short on time, cook under pressure for about 45–60 minutes. Let it rest : Like any good stew, rabo de toro tastes even better the next day when the flavours have deepened.

: Like any good stew, rabo de toro tastes even better the next day when the flavours have deepened. Mushrooms or pearl onions: For a personal twist, add them after puréeing the sauce.

Enjoy this Andalucian classic and honour the bull in the most delicious way possible!