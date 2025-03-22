‘Another day, another break in’: British pub is latest victim of robbery gang on Spain’s Costa del Sol – just hours after suspects released on bail

A BRITISH pub on the Costa del Sol has been broken into and robbed of all its charity tins.

The Rose and Thistle reported the theft to its followers on social media this morning (pictured above: the pub’s window before and after being temporarily boarded up).

It is just one in a string of robberies to hit the Manilva area of the Costa del Sol in recent days and weeks.

The pub wrote in a post on Facebook: “Another day another break in. Apart from a lot of damage they’ve taken all the charity tins.

“So if you had one on our bar, I’m afraid it’s gone. Apart from the Royal British Legion one strangely enough.

“Currently waiting on the Guardia Civil before we can attempt to tidy up. Happy weekend folks.”

The Olive Press has contacted the pub’s owner for further comment.

The robbery on Friday night came after three people suspected as being part of a notorious robbery gang were arrested on Thursday – only to be released on bail hours later after being brought before a judge.

The two men and a woman are believed to be behind a string of robberies between Sabinillas and Puerto de la Duquesa.

There is no evidence that the three released on bail are involved in the attack on the Rose and Thistle.

Both Sabinillas and La Duquesa are coastal resorts that are hugely popular among British expats and tourists.

One Brit wrote on the Rose and Thistle’s post: “This really is soul destroying. So many businesses are going through this now and something really needs to be done!”

Another said: “This is insane! One a day at the minute and nothing gets done… absolute b******s!”