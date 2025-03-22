22 Mar, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
22 Mar, 2025 @ 13:18
··
1 min read

‘Another day, another break in’: British pub is latest victim of robbery gang on Spain’s Costa del Sol – just hours after suspects released on bail

by

A BRITISH pub on the Costa del Sol has been broken into and robbed of all its charity tins.

The Rose and Thistle reported the theft to its followers on social media this morning (pictured above: the pub’s window before and after being temporarily boarded up).

It is just one in a string of robberies to hit the Manilva area of the Costa del Sol in recent days and weeks.

The pub wrote in a post on Facebook: “Another day another break in. Apart from a lot of damage they’ve taken all the charity tins.

“So if you had one on our bar, I’m afraid it’s gone. Apart from the Royal British Legion one strangely enough.

“Currently waiting on the Guardia Civil before we can attempt to tidy up. Happy weekend folks.”

The Olive Press has contacted the pub’s owner for further comment.

The robbery on Friday night came after three people suspected as being part of a notorious robbery gang were arrested on Thursday – only to be released on bail hours later after being brought before a judge.

The two men and a woman are believed to be behind a string of robberies between Sabinillas and Puerto de la Duquesa.

There is no evidence that the three released on bail are involved in the attack on the Rose and Thistle.

Both Sabinillas and La Duquesa are coastal resorts that are hugely popular among British expats and tourists.

One Brit wrote on the Rose and Thistle’s post: “This really is soul destroying. So many businesses are going through this now and something really needs to be done!”

Another said: “This is insane! One a day at the minute and nothing gets done… absolute b******s!”

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Watch: Thirsty locals in Spain’s Sevilla refuse to give up on their ‘cañas’ during torrential rain

Latest from Costa del Sol

Go toTop