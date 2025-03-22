22 Mar, 2025
22 Mar, 2025 @ 13:01
1 min read

Watch: Thirsty locals in Spain’s Sevilla refuse to give up on their ‘cañas’ during torrential rain

THIS is the moment thirsty Sevillanos refused to be beaten by Storm Martinho this week as torrential rain battered much of the country.

Footage shared on Instagram shows a popular bar’s outdoor terrace packed with locals sipping on cañas (small beers) and other beverages as the rain lashes down.

READ MORE: Storm Martinho latest: Weather alerts issued for Andalucia, Valencia and Ibiza

The punters are barely protected by the establishment’s awning as they continue to chat or puff on a cigarette with all the fervour of a typical Sevillano.

The clip shows people running across the adjacent square with umbrellas in a bid to get away from the wet weather.

The footage, shared by Instagram page Sevillaresiste_, was taken at the popular Casa Vizcaino bar in Calle Feria, in the heart of the city on Friday night.

One local commented: “For a Sevillano to be without their beer… I don’t know what would happen!”

Another said: “My people are the best there is!”, while one added: “I’m a super fan of this way of life!”

