Storm Martinho: Weather warnings for Andalucia, Valencia and Ibiza as fierce winds of up to 70km/hr batter Spain

A SERIES of weather alerts have been issued for large parts of Spain this weekend as Storm Martinho continues to be felt.

State weather agency Aemet has placed large parts of Jaen, Almeria and Granada under a yellow alert, warning of winds of up to 70km/hr.

The warnings are in place until 6pm on Saturday and in Almeria affect Valle del Almanzora, Los Velez, Nacimiento and Campo de Tabernas, Poniente, Almeria City and Levante.

In Granada, the areas under alert are Guadix and Baza, while in Jaen they are Cazorla and Segura.

Aemet has also warned of rough sea conditions on the coasts of Almeria and Granada, with force 7 gales set to bring waves of up to three metres.

While there are strong winds throughout Andalucia, Malaga and the other western provinces have avoided being placed on alert today.

Conditions will be cloudy with local showers, however the Costa del Sol is expected to remain mostly dry on Saturday.

Also under a yellow alert for 70km/hr winds are parts of inland Valencia.

Meanwhile, the whole of Ibiza’s coastline is also on a yellow warning today, with rough sea conditions threatening waves of up to four metres.