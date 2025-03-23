23 Mar, 2025
23 Mar, 2025 @ 12:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Pilar de la Horadada with pool garage – € 299,900

New development in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca – only 2 km from the beach – ceramic hob, extractor fan, oven, microwave, dishwasher, washing machine and fridge. Modern homes close to the sea, discover this new residential complex in Pilar de la Horadada, a privileged location on the Costa Blanca, the project offers a wide variety of 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom properties, with private parking included in the price. The development has spacious communal areas, including a communal swimming pool, landscaped gardens and a children's play area, ideal for the whole family to enjoy. Different… See full property details

Townhouse

Pilar de la Horadada, Alicante

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 299,900

