Watch: Roman bridge is destroyed by surging river in Spain as Storm Martinho wreaks havoc

THIS is the dramatic moment a Roman bridge was destroyed by a rising river in Spain last night.

The ancient structure in Talavera, Toledo, was effectively cut in half by the fierce rapids brought on by Storm Martinho.

Esta noche es un día terrible para la historia de Talavera. Nuestro puente viejo o “romano” acaba de derrumbarse una parte. Una avenida de agua terrible para la ciudad. Gracias que lo cerramos para el paso ciudadano Hoy mi corazón como alcalde sufre por esta pérdida patrimonial pic.twitter.com/Un0t9LIRRD — José Julián Gregorio (@JJulianjotable) March 23, 2025

El dron de la Policía Local nos deja estas imágenes del paso del río Tajo por Talavera y de los puentes desde una perspectiva diferente.



En ellas se puede apreciar cómo ha quedado el puente romano, tras la triste desgracia del derrumbe de dos tramos la pasada noche. pic.twitter.com/9b5YZp1I81 — Ayto Talavera (@TalaveraAyto) March 23, 2025

The images harked back to the deadly Valencia floods in October last year, which saw multiple bridges destroyed and more than 200 people killed.

Talavera mayor Jose Julian Gregorio said on X: “Tonight is a terrible day in the history of Talavera.

“Our old or ‘Roman’ bridge has just fallen apart… thankfully we closed it to pedestrians today.

“Today, as mayor, my heart hurts for this patrimonial loss.”