Watch: Roman bridge is destroyed by surging river in Spain as Storm Martinho wreaks havoc

THIS is the dramatic moment a Roman bridge was destroyed by a rising river in Spain last night.
The ancient structure in Talavera, Toledo, was effectively cut in half by the fierce rapids brought on by Storm Martinho.
The images harked back to the deadly Valencia floods in October last year, which saw multiple bridges destroyed and more than 200 people killed.
Talavera mayor Jose Julian Gregorio said on X: “Tonight is a terrible day in the history of Talavera.
“Our old or ‘Roman’ bridge has just fallen apart… thankfully we closed it to pedestrians today.
“Today, as mayor, my heart hurts for this patrimonial loss.”