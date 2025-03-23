23 Mar, 2025
23 Mar, 2025 @ 14:25
When will the miserable weather in Spain end? Experts deliver the GOOD news

Flooding on the AP-4 motorway in Sevilla, Andalucia, this week
Flooding on the AP-4 motorway in Sevilla, Andalucia, this week

THE wet and windy weather that has darkened the clouds of Spain for the past several weeks are finally coming to an end, experts have said.

According to meteorologists at El Tiempo, the rains will begin to subside from Monday thanks to an anticyclone that will ‘act as a shield against new Atlantic storms.’

This weekend will see the last of Storm Martinho, with the heaviest showers forecast for Galicia, Extremadura, Madrid, parts of Toledo and the Pyrenees.

There will be very few showers next week, representing a ‘much more stable’ period compared to the first half of March.

On the Costa del Sol the latter half of the week is expected to be full of sunshine, while temperatures will surge back into the 20s.

It comes after forecasters this week predicted April will be ‘warmer than usual’ this year. 

Storm Martinho is expected to weaken by tonight and will eventually ‘dissipate completely’.

Spain has experienced one of the wettest Marches on record. There have been four named storms in just 12 days, with two of them striking this week alone; Laurence and Martinho. 

At least three people were killed by Storm Laurence in Andalucia, while hundreds of people were evacuated across Malaga, Marbella, Sevilla and elsewhere due to flooding. 

One viral video from Cordoba showed a heroic woman jumping into a stream to rescue a drowning cat. 

In Madrid, authorities were forced to open a dam temporarily to relieve pressure, just as Storm Martinho was rolling in. 

