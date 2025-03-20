Watch: Madrid is forced to open dam as police warn locals of potential flooding – just as Storm Martinho arrives

MADRID’S emergency services have issued a stark warning to residents as authorities were forced to release water from the El Pardo dam due to dangerous river levels.

With Storm Martinho bringing heavy rainfall and snowmelt from the mountains, officials are urging extreme caution – just as Madrid faces one of the rainiest Marches in its history.

The Manzanares River, already swollen by relentless rain, saw its water flow double as authorities at the El Pardo dam increased discharges from 14 to 30 cubic meters per second.

At its peak, up to 60,000 litres per second were released in an attempt to control water levels.

The move, however, has only heightened flooding risks across Madrid and its surrounding towns.

?Imágenes del río Manzanares a su paso por #Madrid desde drones de @policiademadrid tras aumentar esta mañana la @chtajo el ritmo de desembalse.



?Máxima precaución entre Mingorrubio y el Puente de los Franceses: No te acerques al entorno del río ni a las sendas peatonales.… pic.twitter.com/jBdsvvWCcn — Policía Municipal de Madrid (@policiademadrid) March 19, 2025

Residents say they have never seen the Manzanares like this, with the Mingorrubio footbridge completely submerged and water levels threatening key areas.

The flooding has led to the closure of major parks and sports complexes, including the Puerta de Hierro Sports Park and the Somontes Hockey Complex.

Authorities have moved swiftly to restrict pedestrian access along the riverbanks from Mingorrubio to Puente de los Franceses, citing safety concerns.

Madrid’s Policia Municipal, forest rangers, and an army unit have been deployed to patrol high-risk areas, using drones to monitor flood-prone zones.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has placed the Sierra region under a yellow warning for rainfall, with more than 60mm of rain expected in 24 hours.

¿Quién decía que el Manzanares era un río pequeño? ??



Así iba ayer en la zona del Parque Lineal del Manzanares (junto al carril bici pasada la Caja Mágica).



Y aún no ha alcanzado su máximo caudal porque continúan las lluvias y la presa de El Pardo sigue soltando agua. ?? pic.twitter.com/Syk6WcYlH6 — Por Méndez Álvaro (@porMendezAlvaro) March 20, 2025

The continued downpours, combined with discharges from Madrid’s reservoirs, have triggered flood alerts across the region.

Deputy Mayor, Inma Sanz, confirmed that the city’s level 1 Flood Plan remains active, as emergency teams also keep a close eye on the Jarama River, particularly in the Rejas and La Muñoza areas.

Meanwhile, the Madrid Mobility Management Center temporarily shut down access ramps on the M-30, while towns including Villalba, Galapagar, Titulcia, El Escorial, and Rivas brace for further overflows.

With more heavy rain expected in the coming hours, Madrid remains on high alert as authorities work to prevent further damage.