Spain on track for ‘hotter than usual’ April following wettest March in years

WEATHER experts are predicting an unusually warm April for Spain following what’s shaping up to be an exceptionally wet March.

“There’s a 50% chance April will be hotter than normal, with temperatures rising up to 1 degree above average,” said Juan de Dios del Pino of Aemet, Spain’s State Meteorological Agency.

This warm spell follows on from what meteorologists confirm will be ‘a March that ends much wetter than normal’, meaning that the entire month will have been storm-ravaged.

A hot April could follow a wet March in Spain

The forecast shows nearly three weeks of above-average rainfall that could continue through to Semana Santa (Holy Week) in mid-April.

While long-range forecasts will become more reliable as the dates approach, current models indicate ‘high possibilities of rainfall during some days of Holy Week in Sevilla.’

“No clear signal yet allows us to determine precisely what will happen with April’s rain patterns,” del Pino acknowledged, though he is more confident in the forecast for higher than average temperatures.

The sharp transition from excess rain to unusual heat could spell trouble for the region’s olive growers, who typically tackle essential grove maintenance after Easter.