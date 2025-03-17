17 Mar, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
17 Mar, 2025 @ 18:00
·
1 min read

Spain on track for ‘hotter than usual’ April following wettest March in years

by
Sunset Background. Free Public Domain Cc0 Photo.
Sunset background. Free public domain CC0 photo.

WEATHER experts are predicting an unusually warm April for Spain following what’s shaping up to be an exceptionally wet March.

“There’s a 50% chance April will be hotter than normal, with temperatures rising up to 1 degree above average,” said Juan de Dios del Pino of Aemet, Spain’s State Meteorological Agency.

This warm spell follows on from what meteorologists confirm will be ‘a March that ends much wetter than normal’, meaning that the entire month will have been storm-ravaged. 

READ MORE: Storm Laurence latest in Spain: Roads and parks closed in Andalucia as rivers surge amid heavy rain and orange weather alerts

A hot April could follow a wet March in Spain

The forecast shows nearly three weeks of above-average rainfall that could continue through to Semana Santa (Holy Week) in mid-April.

While long-range forecasts will become more reliable as the dates approach, current models indicate ‘high possibilities of rainfall during some days of Holy Week in Sevilla.’

READ MORE: Orange weather alert is issued for the Costa del Sol and Ronda as Storm Laurence hits Spain

“No clear signal yet allows us to determine precisely what will happen with April’s rain patterns,” del Pino acknowledged, though he is more confident in the forecast for higher than average temperatures.

The sharp transition from excess rain to unusual heat could spell trouble for the region’s olive growers, who typically tackle essential grove maintenance after Easter.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Tornado warnings are issued for southern Spain as Storm Laurence wreaks havoc – including on the Costa del Sol

Latest from Lead

Go toTop