17 Mar, 2025
17 Mar, 2025 @ 19:15
Drug smuggling returns to Spain’s Costa del Sol: Seven narcos arrested unloading cocaine onto a Manilva beach

A BAND of drug traffickers were surprised by police as they unloaded their wares on a beach in the heart of one of the Costa del Sol’s most popular tourist and expat areas.

Policia Nacional made seven arrests when they raided the early morning drug shipment of 150 kilograms of cocaine on a beach between Manilva and Casares.

The operation, which took place on Monday March 10 was the culmination of an ongoing investigation by specialised anti-narcotics and organised crime units. 

Police had been monitoring the suspected criminal gang’s activities for some time before intercepting what authorities describe as a ‘significant shipment.’

Manilva 1 3
A group of seven suspected narcos were arrested as they tried to unload 150kg of cocaine onto a beach between Manilva and Casares (region pictured in the photo)

Two of the suspects have been remanded in custody without bail after providing statements during the court proceedings.

The remaining five suspects exercised their right to remain silent and were released on provisional bail. They will be expected to appear in court when summoned.

All individuals are being investigated for alleged crimes against public health, illegal weapons possession, forgery of public documents relating to the boat’s registration, and theft and use of a motor vehicle.

The seizure marks an alarming return to drug deliveries onto popular Costa del Sol beaches after a hiatus that has seen most trafficking shift northwards to the Cadiz coast.

The recent stormy weather is thought to have hampered the movements of the narco speedboats and forced them to make shorter journeys across the Strait of Gibraltar.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

