17 Mar, 2025
17 Mar, 2025 @ 16:00
Flight chaos in Spain as paraglider flies over airport causing diversions and delays

by
PALMA DE MALLORCA AIRPORT

A PARAGLIDER illegally flew over Palma de Mallorca airport on Sunday, forcing four planes to be diverted and schedules to be disrupted throughout the afternoon.

The Guardia Civil are trying to find the offender who could be fined as much as €250,000 for the intrusion.

The last time a ‘foreign’ object caused problems at Palma was a drone in 2019.

paragliding
PARAGLIDING- STOCK IMAGE

Air traffic was suspended for 15 minutes after the paraglider was sighted in protected airspace at 1pm.

Flights from Bremen, Paris and Zaragoza were diverted to Mahon airport on Menorca, and a service from Madrid ended up in Ibiza.

An extensive operation was launched to find the transgressor who is believed to have landed in the s’ Aranjassa area.

There was no sign anywhere of the paraglider chute.

One theory is that it entered the exclusion zone by accident due to a strong gust of wind.

Nevertheless, the glider owner will face a sanction, once he or she is found.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

