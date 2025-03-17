17 Mar, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
17 Mar, 2025 @ 15:53
··
1 min read

Watch: British ‘groom to be’ is escorted by Guardia Civil agents ‘for vaping’ on Ryanair flight to Spain

by

A BRITISH ‘groom to be’ has been escorted by Guardia Civil agents after reportedly vaping on a Ryanair flight to Alicante. 

The incident occurred yesterday on a flight from Manchester to the Costa Blanca resort.

It was shared by TikTok user and comedian @Katerinarobinsoncomedy.

“This man was vaping for the whole of the flight, he had a warning from the pilot and then when we landed the police arrived,” she said, showing the Guardia Civil agents waiting for the man. 

@katerinarobinsoncomedy

All for a few puffs on a pineapple vape ?? #airport #airportlife #ryanair #vape #vlog #funnytiktok #holidaytiktok #holiday #relatable #storytime #foryoupage #fyp #british #yap #flights

? Cena Engraçada e Inusitada – HarmonicoHCO

“Everything was kicking off. Apparently the man was getting married in Spain, imagine that being the man you’re marrying, how embarrassing, all for a pineapple vape on a two hour flight.” 

“What made it worse was that he kept calling everyone señor, I’m so embarrassed to be British right now,” she concluded. 

A further video showed the man arguing with officers on the tarmac with the caption ‘new ick unlocked’. 

@katerinarobinsoncomedy

New ick unlocked ?? #dating #datingadvice #datingtips #ick #icks #ryanair #airport #spain #vape #funnytiktok #relatable #fyp #foryoupage #relatable

? Funny video “Carmen Prelude” Arranging weakness(836530) – yo suzuki(akisai)

The footage generated much conversation, with commenters quipping: “Do flights ever land in Alicante without the police having to lift someone?”.

“Do these people not feel embarrassed needing to suck on a pineapple flavoured vape,” questioned another. 

The video now has 318 thousand views and has been shared over 3000 times while the original has been viewed 21 thousand times.

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Watch: Evacuations in Spain’s Andalucia due to Storm Laurence as rivers overflow amid severe rainfall

Flight chaos in Spain as paraglider flies over airport causing diversions and delays
Next Story

Flight chaos in Spain as paraglider flies over airport causing diversions and delays

Latest from Alicante

Residence Permit in Spain: An Expat Guide

SPAIN has long been a popular European destination for expats, thanks to its wonderful climate, Mediterranean lifestyle, rich culture, and extensive opportunities. Although the Golden
Go toTop