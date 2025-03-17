Watch: British ‘groom to be’ is escorted by Guardia Civil agents ‘for vaping’ on Ryanair flight to Spain

A BRITISH ‘groom to be’ has been escorted by Guardia Civil agents after reportedly vaping on a Ryanair flight to Alicante.

The incident occurred yesterday on a flight from Manchester to the Costa Blanca resort.

It was shared by TikTok user and comedian @Katerinarobinsoncomedy.

“This man was vaping for the whole of the flight, he had a warning from the pilot and then when we landed the police arrived,” she said, showing the Guardia Civil agents waiting for the man.

“Everything was kicking off. Apparently the man was getting married in Spain, imagine that being the man you’re marrying, how embarrassing, all for a pineapple vape on a two hour flight.”

“What made it worse was that he kept calling everyone señor, I’m so embarrassed to be British right now,” she concluded.

A further video showed the man arguing with officers on the tarmac with the caption ‘new ick unlocked’.

The footage generated much conversation, with commenters quipping: “Do flights ever land in Alicante without the police having to lift someone?”.

“Do these people not feel embarrassed needing to suck on a pineapple flavoured vape,” questioned another.

The video now has 318 thousand views and has been shared over 3000 times while the original has been viewed 21 thousand times.