Watch: Evacuations in Spain’s Andalucia due to Storm Laurence as rivers overflow amid severe rainfall

FIREFIGHTERS have evacuated locals and animals from their homes in Andalucia following a surge in river flows amid the ongoing Storm Laurence.

This morning, emergency services from the Huelva Provincial Consortium were called to the rescue in San Isidro and Los Salones, in the municipality of Gibraleon.

The Odiel River burst its banks, leaving residents and their pets in danger, and consequently leading to their evacuation.

READ MORE: Spanish holiday islands are placed on orange weather alert due to Storm Laurence

Huelva firefighters are considering sealing off homes in the area to prevent people from entering, given the yellow warning for rain.

Around 12 officers from the San Juan del Puerto and Punta Umbria regional parks have been deployed to Gibraleon, along with six vehicles and a boat.

?? Nuestros efectivos están actuando en la zonas de Los Salones y San Isidro, en el término de Gibraleón, ante una crecida del río Odiel en zonas inundables. El agua ha alcanzado algunas viviendas y los bomberos han evacuado a algunas personas. pic.twitter.com/sqd60DTpkh — CONSORCIOBOMBEROSHU (@CONSORCIOBOMBER) March 17, 2025

Three rivers have already burst their banks in Sevilla province: the Guadiamar in Gerena, the Huesna in Villanueva del Rio and the Corbones in Villaverde del Rio.

In Andalucia, emergency services have dealt with 54 incidents this morning as a result of heavy rain.

Sevilla has been the most affected, with 28 incidents, followed by Huelva with 17 and eight in Cordoba.

The train line connecting Huelva and Sevilla has also experienced cuts between Niebla and San Juan del Puerto-Moguer as a result of the rain.