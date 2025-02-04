4 Feb, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
4 Feb, 2025 @ 13:32
··
1 min read

Crisis at Doñana: Aquatic bird populations at vital Andalucia wetlands reach 50-year low

by

AQUATIC birds were at an all time low in Doñana National Park in January 2024, a new report has revealed. 

The Doñana Biodiversity Report showed the first month of 2024 registered the lowest number of birds since records began in 1973.

Low rainfall and high temperatures are to blame for the decline, with just 43,989 birds visiting the park in the first month of 2024. 

January is historically the busiest month for the park, but last year it marked an all time low for the first month of the year. 

RECUPERATION: By November last year, the wetlands had recovered some of their former glory.
Photo: Doñana National Park/Facebook

Despite this, experts are hopeful things will get better thanks to an agreement between the Junta and the central government to maintain Doñana. 

“I’m optimistic compared to how we were three years ago. Aquatic systems are resilient and things will improve with the modification of forest planning and subterranean water use,” said report director, Elroy Revilla.

Just 176mm of water accumulated by January 2024 meant the marshland was ‘practically dry’, forcing birds to the nearby Veta La Palma marshes.

However, just 30% of birds took refuge there and though spring rain gave some respite, high summer temperatures quickly dried up Doñana yet again. 

Last year was the second hottest year on record for the nature reserve, with an average temperature of 18.79C. 

The marshlands were also flooded less than usual, with just 35.82 days compared to the average 62.75.

This saw the Santa Olalla lake dry up for the third year running, allowing scientists to confirm that permanent lakes have now disappeared from Doñana. 

“I have faith that if we manage to maintain this large and complex park, the waterbirds will not abandon it, because they have the ability to identify the best nesting sites,” said Revilla. 

Conservations are also concerned about flora and fauna struggling to survive in the dry conditions. 

The European pond turtle was not detected in 2024 and only two Spanish pond turtles were spotted.

Wild boar population also reached an all-time low last year. Rabbits have also been in decline since 2013, a blow to the park’s predators. 

An endangered species of plant, hollow chicory is a big concern for scientists as it only grows in Doñana. 

It has not been detected in six of the 23 spots it is normally found due to water scarcity and consumption by wild herbivores.

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

‘We shouldn’t encourage this!’: Robot cafe in Madrid with zero human workers sparks local backlash

Next Story

Ancient palace turned hotel in Mallorca is named among ‘the most beautiful in the world’

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

5 Best 18-Inch Wheels for Style and Performance in 2025

Upgrading your vehicle’s wheels and tires is one of the

Ancient palace turned hotel in Mallorca is named among ‘the most beautiful in the world’

THIS Mallorca hotel on the former site of an ancient