4 Feb, 2025
4 Feb, 2025 @ 12:26
1 min read

‘We shouldn’t encourage this!’: Robot cafe in Madrid with zero human workers sparks local backlash

MADRID’s first ‘robot cafe’ has opened in the city centre, prompting outrage from locals.

Cofe+ Robot Cafe serves over 50 different drinks from the capital’s Calle Arenal 7, but has zero employees. 

Found in the ‘Ole Ole’ souvenir shop, visitors can marvel at the bionic baristas preparing their drink in just 50 seconds.

Café Robot en Madrid ??? Me he encontrado por el centro el primer café robot de Madrid y he tenido que probarlo para comprobar si un robot puede hacer mejor café que un barista humano ? ¿Tú qué prefieres? ?? #madrid #caferobot #robotcafe #planesmadrid

From hazelnut matcha to ordinary coffee, prices range from two to four euros. 

The ‘robot cafe’ concept is already popular in China, where artificial intelligence fuses with everyday life. 

However, the innovation has drawn criticisms on social media, with some calling the machine ‘expensive’.

“You can get a coffee from a good barista for €1.20, €2 minimum is just too much,” said one user.

“I prefer to get drinks served by someone so there’s no risk that the machine breaks and I’m left out of pocket,” said another. 

“We shouldn’t be encouraging this, it puts people out of work,” commented @Vane on TikTok. 

Others pointed out the ‘robot’ is just like other coffee machines, but transparent. 

“What a scam hahaha it does the same as a coffee vending machine but in a fancier way and they stick you with a more expensive coffee than Starbucks,” said one disgruntled TikToker. 

