Ancient palace turned hotel in Mallorca is named among ‘the most beautiful in the world’

THIS Mallorca hotel on the former site of an ancient palace has been named the ‘world’s most beautiful’.

The Prix Versailles 2024 have officially named the Nobis Hotel Palma the most beautiful hotel in the world.

Designed by Swedish chain Nobis Hospitality Group, the luxurious hotel is one of the oldest buildings in Palma.

The five star accommodation has been open for little over a year but has already earnt the appreciation of the prestigious architectural and design award.

In the heart of Palma de Mallorca’s old town on Carrer de les Caputxines, it was once a 12th century Moorish palace.

Each of the 37 rooms and suites captures the building’s unique history while keeping a contemporary feel.

It also comes equipped with a bar, restaurant, spa, pool and terrace so you won’t even need to leave the hotel.

The original Muslim palace dates back to medieval times and was organised around two inner courtyards.

The now reception area is home to a stunning panelled ceiling decorated with Arabic calligraphy, which miraculously survived a 13th century fire and an earthquake.

At the time of its original construction, the nearby Church of Sant Jaime, was one of the most prominent mosques in Mallorca, built as part of the Muslim palace.

After the Christian conquest of Mallorca in 1229, the building was burnt down by King Alfonso III of Aragon.

The site remained in ruins for at least 100 years and was later converted into private dwellings for Mallorcan noble families.

The palace was rebuilt in Gothic style in the mid-15th century and later refurbished as a Baroque-style palace in the 17th century.

The transformation of the historic building has been carried out in collaboration with the architects of Wingårdhs, the award-winning firm under the direction of the famous Swedish architect Gert Wingårdh and Helena Toresson, as well as the Spanish architectural firms Jordi Herrero Arquitectos and Eduardo García Acuña Arquitectos.

Though this does come at a price, with the hotel clocking in at €300 per night for two people even in the low season.