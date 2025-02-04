4 Feb, 2025
4 Feb, 2025 @ 14:00
Drug traffickers used dozens of homes for illegal marijuana farms that caused regular power blackouts in Valencia

Marijuana growers used 31 homes for illegal farms that stole electricity- causing blackouts in Valencia coastal city

FREQUENT power cuts in Cullera were caused by illegal electricity hook-ups by a gang running a marijuana farm network.

Suspecting that the outages were down to excess power usage, the Guardia Civil measured consumption early one morning.

Using amperage meters, they discovered 31 locations where electricity was being illegally syphoned.

READ MORE:

GUARDIA RAIDS IN PROGRESS

With the help of the supplier, they analysed power levels at each property in a Cullera district to determine the scale of the abuse.

An operation was launched where officers based themselves outside a number of homes to stop inhabitants escaping before they staged simultaneous raids.

Power supplies were also disconnected to avoid anybody being electrocuted.

MARIJUANA PLANTS GALORE

40 people- all Spaniards- are being investigated after 100 kilos of marijuana was seized.

They face 39 counts of fraudulently obtaining electricity as well as drug trafficking.

