Russian-Ukrainian gangsters who installed solar panels for their Alicante marijuana farm are arrested after neighbours reported ‘a strong smell’

A GANG operating a marijuana farm took complex measures to avoid being discovered in San Vicente del Raspeig, but could’nt stop neighbours smelling the drug’s pungent aroma.

Two men and two women of Ukrainian and Russian nationalities have been arrested by the Guardia Civil, and denied bail after a court appearance.

The crew had even installed an array of solar panels to avoid electricity providers tipping off authorities about excessive power use- something associated with drug cultivation.

READ MORE:

SEIZED MARIJUANA BUDS

The Guardia acted on resident complaints earlier this year about the stench of marijuana wafting across an urbanisation and discovered that one of the suspects ran a cannabis club in Alicante.

The clandestinely-grown marijuana was supplied to the club and to customers.

Officers pounced on addresses in San Vicente del Raspeig, Santa Pola, and the cannabis club headquarters on September 18.

Two couples aged between 37 and 44 years were detained.

The Guardia seized 16 kilograms of buds from 12 varieties of marijuana, 50 marijuana cigarettes, 500 millilitres of hashish resin, 40 grams of hashish pollen, 12 litres of cannabis alcohol, chocolates made with various drugs, and five cars.

A laboratory for the manufacture of hashish resin was also discovered.