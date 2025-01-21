21 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
21 Jan, 2025 @ 08:10
···
1 min read

WATCH: Red alert returns to Andalucia: Storm dumps over 100mm of rain across southern Spain as roads turn to rivers

by

STREETS have been turned into rivers and rail services disrupted as Storm Garoe batters western Andalucia as a red alert weather warning battered the region. 

The province of Huelva has borne the brunt of the deluge after recording a staggering 130mm of rainfall on Monday, with an orange alert continuing in place for Tuesday.

The severe weather has forced authorities to activate emergency flood protocols across the region, with eight municipalities in the province implementing their local emergency plans.

Train services between Huelva and Madrid have been severely disrupted after ADIF was forced to suspend all rail traffic between San Juan del Puerto and Niebla due to flooding. 

READ MORE: Pedro Sanchez now wants TOTAL ban on non-EU home purchases in Spain with two exceptions

Extreme has flooded the Sevilla-Huelva line, which forced the service to be interrupted on Monday. Picture: Oscar Puente

Passengers are being redirected via bus to Sevilla to continue their journeys.

Emergency services have responded to dozens of incidents, primarily dealing with flooded homes, basements, and garages. 

The coastal town of Moguer has been particularly affected, recording over 77mm of rainfall, while multiple communities including Niebla, Bonares, and San Juan del Puerto have reported significant flooding.

Seven people were evacuated from their homes yesterday with emergency services responding to 55 incidents between 8am and 6:30pm on Monday.

READ MORE: Ryanair accused of blackmail and told to ‘calm down’ in tax row causing cuts to flights in Spain

The majority occurred in Huelva (41) and Sevilla (11), while Cordoba reported three incidents. Remarkably, no personal injuries were reported.

In one dramatic incident, a car became stranded near La Ribera prison between Huelva capital and Gibraleón.

The A-5000 highway at kilometre 7 near Huelva has been particularly affected, with authorities warning drivers to exercise extreme caution.

Spain’s weather agency AEMET has extended its orange alert for Huelva province through Tuesday until midnight Wednesday, warning of potential accumulation of 90 litres per square metre in just 12 hours. Yellow alerts remain in place for Sevilla’s Sierra Norte and Campiña regions.

READ MORE: Worries in Spain: Trump could ‘harm treaty negotiations with Gibraltar and take dim view of Spanish defence spending’

The Junta activated its Special Emergency Flood Risk Plan (PERI) at 3.26pm as a preventive measure, with meteorologists warning that the dangerous conditions could persist until at least midday Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the storm system has now reached Malaga province, with the Serrania de Ronda and Estepona areas expected to receive up to 30 litres per square metre – a development welcomed by many in the drought-stricken region.

Affected municipalities implementing emergency protocols include Villarrasa, Niebla, Moguer, Trigueros, Ayamonte, Cartaya, Nerva and Bollullos Par del Condado.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Notorious narco leader in the Strait of Gibraltar claims Netflix documentary violated his right to a fair trial 

Latest from Huelva

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Italian fugitive arrested in Spain’s Fuengirola while trying to file police report 

AN ITALIAN fugitive has been arrested in Fuengirola after going
Illegal tourist flat owners fined €800,000 after residents protested outside them in Mallorca last summer

Illegal tourist flat landlords fined €800,000 after residents protested outside Mallorca apartment block

10 ILLEGAL tourist flats in a Palma apartment block have