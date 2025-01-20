20 Jan, 2025
20 Jan, 2025 @ 19:00
·
1 min read

Notorious narco leader in the Strait of Gibraltar claims Netflix documentary violated his right to a fair trial 

by

THE leader of one of Spain’s most notorious drug trafficking groups has claimed that a Netflix documentary about his activities violated his rights in an appeal to the Supreme Court.

Convicted narco trafficker Francisco Tejón claimed that a documentary series, thought to be 2020’s La Línea: Shadow of the Narco, deprived him of the presumption of innocence by portraying him as guilty before a court had reached its verdict.

Parts of the hugely popular series explicitly mentions Francisco Tejón’s trafficking gang Los Castañas and focuses on the police efforts to apprehend him and his brother Antonio Tejón.

Netflix’s documentary La Linea: In the Shadow of the Narco, released in 2020, featured police and prosecutors talking about Francisco Tejón before he had been judged

As part of his appeal against his November 2022 sentence for drug trafficking crimes, Francisco Tejón claimed the documentary was biased in favour of the police and prosecution and hurt his right to a fair trial.

The series was remarkable for featuring high-ranking Policia Nacional officers and criminal prosecutors discussing the case against Los Castañas on the record.

Francisco Tejón’s appeal described the series as a ‘eulogy’ to the police in La Linea and the prosecution in the Campo de Gibraltar area and that it was part of a ‘bizarre and badly handled criminal policy.’

However, Spain’s Supreme Court dismissed this and other claims in his appeal, stating that the conviction was based on ‘the large quantity of drugs’ found in Francisco Tejón’s home.

francis tejon
Francisco Tejon, leader of the Castana clan based in La Linea

Francisco Tejón handed himself in to police in 2018 after a two-year manhunt, but the huge expanse of his trafficking operation, plus a number of overlapping cases, meant he was not tried until four years later.

He led Los Castañas along with Antonio Tejón, managing to control over 70% of hashish trafficking through La Línea at the gang’s peak.

Based out of La Linea and across the waters in Tangier, the brothers were responsible for hundreds of consignments of drugs crossing the Strait.

Antonio Tejón, who was sentenced last year to six years in jail, was estimated to have amassed a personal fortune of €60 million.

Francisco will now serve his original sentence of three years and one month.

Meanwhile, the epicentre of Spain’s drug smuggling problem has migrated from La Linea to the mouth of the Guadalquivir River near Cadiz and into Sevilla province.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

