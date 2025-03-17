17 Mar, 2025
17 Mar, 2025 @ 11:52
Spanish holiday islands are placed on orange weather alert due to Storm Laurence

STORM Laurence has forced popular Spanish holiday islands to issue orange weather alerts. 

The Canary Islands have issued orange and yellow weather alerts as waves reaching up six metres batter the coastline. 

La Palma, northern Tenerife, El Hierro, northern Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura each have orange alerts in effect. 

In La Palma, the warnings are in place from 1pm today and will remain until midnight. 

Meanwhile in Tenerife, the orange warnings come into force at 3pm today and end tomorrow at 3am. 

In El Hierro, they begin at 5pm today and continue until midnight. 

For Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura and Lanzarote, the alerts start today at 6pm and will remain in force until 3am tomorrow. 

Yellow ‘low risk’ alerts are also in place in eastern and western La Palma, La Gomera, Tenerife and El Hierro as well as the north of Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura. 

Spain’s meteorological service, AEMET, warned of waves of up to five metres.

