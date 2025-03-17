17 Mar, 2025
17 Mar, 2025 @ 11:39
··
1 min read

Thief travelled by bus to steal from tourists staying at Costa Blanca hotel

by
AN ALICANTE thief took the bus to rob a hotel and other premises at a Costa Blanca resort.

The offender aged 50 and an Algerian national was jailed by a court who heard he had numerous offences for similar crimes.

He used public transport to travel from his home to and from El Campello to carry out robberies.

THIEF APPREHENDED IN EL CAMPELLO

On February 18, he plundered an unnamed resort hotel and broke into four bedrooms to steal valuables from guests.

The Guardia Civil identified the suspect who was known to them for having an extensive criminal record.

He stole items that could easily fit into his backpack to ensure he could flee quickly and then sell off the goods almost immediately.

Guardia officers launched a surveillance operation in areas of El Campello where he could strike again and intercepted him on March 7.

Numerous specialised tools to force open doors were seized along with €400 in cash.

The man used several identities to make life harder for investigators to find him.

