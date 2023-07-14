THE POLICIA NACIONAL in a joint operation with the Mossos d’Esquadra, have arrested two members of a gang that stole from hotel room safes across the European Union.

The men were detained in Villajoyosa in Alicante province and are accused of 14 robberies in Barcelona and two in Alicante.

The detainees forced open the safes by making a hole in their side and stole over €50,000 in cash in addition to jewellery.

They never took passports or any other personal documents.

The investigation was carried out in association with Europol as the men were part of a criminal group that also operated in Germany, Portugal, Austria and the Czech Republic.

A search of the Villajoyosa property uncovered equipment to to enter hotel rooms and open safes.

The men entered hotels posing as guests and looked for possible victims who had left their room.

On some occasions they even stayed at a hotel the night before to check out different guests who gave the appearance of being wealthy and who could be storing substantial amounts of cash and valuables in safes.

The thieves travelled a lot across Europe and some of their associates have already been jailed in Austria and Portugal.

Their nationalities have not been revealed but they were denied bail after a court appearance, and further arrests are not being ruled out.

