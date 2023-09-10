TWO ROBBERS were caught red-handed after plundering a Costa Blanca beach-front hotel with the men having a busy summer stealing from holiday homes, apartments and cars in tourist areas.

The Algerian nationals aged 49 and 55 have been arrested by the Policia Nacional after they were spotted behaving suspiciously outside the undisclosed hotel.

The men were being monitored for a series of burglaries and a police patrol eyed one of them entering the building, while his colleague stayed outside keeping watch.

UNWELCOME HOTEL VISITOR

They hurriedly drove off and police followed the thieves before stopping their vehicle and detaining them.

Electronic devices and tools were discovered and the duo were charged with robbery.

A search of one of the men’s homes uncovered a variety of stolen items- most of which have been returned to their owners.

The police said they operated in busy holiday areas like Torrevieja, Guardamar del Segura and the Orihuela Costa.

They burgled homes on coastal urbanisations gaining access through the front door using the ‘slip method’ where door locks were slid open.

On one occasion, a home owner watching a remote security video link on his mobile phone called the police saying that a man was robbing his property.

Footage was used to identify the perpetrators as well as details of their car, which enabled a surveillance operation to begin.

The men also went around busy beach car parks over the summer stealing from vehicles.

Like in the case of the hotel break-in, one of the duo would carry out a robbery, while the other acted as a look-out.

