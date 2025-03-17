17 Mar, 2025
17 Mar, 2025 @ 11:07
Storm Laurence latest in Spain: Roads and parks closed in Andalucia as rivers surge amid heavy rain and orange weather alerts

AS Storm Laurence batters Spain, orange weather alerts and rain have forced authorities to close roads and parks. 

Spain’s meteorological agency (AEMET) has activated yellow rain warnings in Sevilla, Cadiz, Cordoba and Huelva for Monday and Tuesday.  

In the city of Sevilla, 100% rain is predicted from 10am this morning, with storms predicted until 1pm and strong winds. 

Photo: @tiempoensevilla

The council has advised residents to ensure blinds are secured and any loose objects outside are taken indoors. 

Several roads have also been closed in the province and authorities recommend avoiding unnecessary travel. Road closures include: 

  • SE-3410 and N-630 in Guillena
  • SE-5209 in Las Cabezas de San Juan
  • SE-3409 in Salteras
  • SE-6300 in Lebrija
  • A-8028 in Gandul
  • SE-9104 in Cañada Rosal
  • A-8078 in Santiponce
  • A-8004 in Brenes
  • A-460 in Villaverde del Rio
  • SE-4400 in Aznalcollar
  • A-8080 in Torre de la Reina

Andalucian emergency services have dealt with 54 incidents this morning as a result of heavy rain. 

Sevilla has been the most affected, with 28 incidents, followed by Huelva with 17 and eight in Cordoba. Most were traffic accidents. 

La Puebla de los Infantes has seen the most rain in the region, with 61 litres of rain per square metre falling this morning. 

It is followed by Almaden de la Plata, which has received 41 litres, Cazalla de la Sierra, with 37 litres and Guadalcanal, with 31 litres. 

Some three rivers have also burst their banks in Sevilla province, including the Guadiamar in Gerena, the Huesna in Villanueva del Rio and the Corbones in Villaverde del Rio. 

A further four rivers are on high alert for overflow risk. 

The train line connecting Huelva and Sevilla has also experienced cuts between Niebla and San Juan del Puerto-Moguer as a result of the rain. 

In Sevilla centre, various parks have been closed as a result of the poor weather with up to 60l/m2 of rain predicted in the next twelve hours. 

It follows predictions of storms and heavy rain for the Costa del Sol and Ronda on Monday and Tuesday.

The rain will be followed by a brief respite on Wednesday and more rain towards the end of the week. 

