Spanish police board TWO planes upon arrival in Alicante from Britain due to ‘disruptive’ passengers

TWO flights from the UK to Alicante-Elche airport were boarded by police on arrival in Spain due to disruptive passengers.

The incidents happened within minutes of each other last Saturday morning according to social media postings from air traffic controllers.

The flights were an Easyjet service from Manchester and a Jet2 flight from Edinburgh.

Dos vuelos consecutivos llegando a #Alicante esta mañana que solicitan presencia policial a su llegada por pasajeros conflictivos a bordo.

?? pic.twitter.com/zwnqDWGPfE March 15, 2025

Easyjet confirmed they asked for police assistance due to ‘disruptive behaviour by two passengers’.

They said the cabin crew acted ‘quickly and precisely’ to ensure safety was not compromised by actions they described as ‘abusive and threatening’.

No further information about the nature of the incident was disclosed or what happened to the two travellers on landing at the Costa Blanca airport.

The second problem occurred on a Jet2 service from Edinburgh.

Once again police help was asked for due to ‘complications’.

Like in the Easyjet incident, no details were were supplied, but one report suggested that a passenger had a ‘psychological’ issue.