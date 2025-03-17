17 Mar, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
17 Mar, 2025 @ 11:01
··
1 min read

Spanish police board TWO planes upon arrival in Alicante from Britain due to ‘disruptive’ passengers

by
Spanish police board TWO planes upon arrival in Alicante from Britain due to ‘disruptive’ passengers

TWO flights from the UK to Alicante-Elche airport were boarded by police on arrival in Spain due to disruptive passengers.

The incidents happened within minutes of each other last Saturday morning according to social media postings from air traffic controllers.

The flights were an Easyjet service from Manchester and a Jet2 flight from Edinburgh.

READ MORE:

Easyjet confirmed they asked for police assistance due to ‘disruptive behaviour by two passengers’.

They said the cabin crew acted ‘quickly and precisely’ to ensure safety was not compromised by actions they described as ‘abusive and threatening’.

No further information about the nature of the incident was disclosed or what happened to the two travellers on landing at the Costa Blanca airport.

The second problem occurred on a Jet2 service from Edinburgh.

Once again police help was asked for due to ‘complications’.

Like in the Easyjet incident, no details were were supplied, but one report suggested that a passenger had a ‘psychological’ issue.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Orange weather alert is issued for the Costa del Sol and Ronda as Storm Laurence hits Spain

Next Story

Storm Laurence latest in Spain: Roads and parks closed in Andalucia as rivers surge amid heavy rain and orange weather alerts

Latest from Alicante

Residence Permit in Spain: An Expat Guide

SPAIN has long been a popular European destination for expats, thanks to its wonderful climate, Mediterranean lifestyle, rich culture, and extensive opportunities. Although the Golden
Go toTop