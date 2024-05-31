31 May, 2024 @ 12:50
Subscribe
Login
My Account
31 May, 2024 @ 12:13
·
1 min read

Drunk British tourist is arrested for trying to open plane door during easyJet flight to Spain

by
Drunk British tourist is arrested for trying to open plane door during easyJet flight to Spain

A DRUNK British passenger was arrested at Alicante-Elche airport on Thursday after he tried to open a cabin door during an easyJet flight from Gatwick.

The 28-year-old man had to be restrained after compromising flight safety on several occasions.

The easyJet captain contacted the Alicante-Elche control tower to warn them about the unruly traveller.

READ MORE:

COSTA BLANCA’S AIRPORT(Aena image)

Reports suggest that the passenger- named as Luke A- boarded the plane in a drunken state and his condition worsened during the flight due to high altitude increasing the effect of intoxication.

At one stage, he’s accused of getting into a confrontation with fellow passengers, who he attacked after insulting and provoking them.

When the easyJet cabin crew intervened, he tried to hit them as well.

Matters escalated further when he tried to open a door- apparently unaware that the plane was in mid-flight.

He then tried to access the cockpit.

Passengers helped the easyJet staff to immobilise him, and once the plane landed at Alicante-Elche airport, he was arrested by the Guardia Civil.

Figures from airport operator Aena show that Alicante had the second-highest number of passenger conflicts in Spain last year, with 184 incidents.

The average profile of a transgressor is said to be a British national who has drunk too much alcohol.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

EXCLUSIVE: ‘I went to Taylor Swift’s the Eras tour in Spain’s Madrid – this is what it was really like’

Latest from Costa Blanca

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

EXCLUSIVE: ‘I went to Taylor Swift’s the Eras tour in Spain’s Madrid – this is what it was really like’

AS Taylor Swift’s international tour touches down in Madrid, I
Spain fines Ryanair, EasyJet and two other airlines a ‘historic’ €150million for ‘abusive’ hand luggage charges

Spain fines Ryanair, EasyJet and two other airlines a ‘historic’ €150million for ‘abusive’ hand luggage charges 

BUDGET carrier Ryanair tops a list of four airlines that