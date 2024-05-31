Drunk British tourist is arrested for trying to open plane door during easyJet flight to Spain

A DRUNK British passenger was arrested at Alicante-Elche airport on Thursday after he tried to open a cabin door during an easyJet flight from Gatwick.

The 28-year-old man had to be restrained after compromising flight safety on several occasions.

The easyJet captain contacted the Alicante-Elche control tower to warn them about the unruly traveller.

Reports suggest that the passenger- named as Luke A- boarded the plane in a drunken state and his condition worsened during the flight due to high altitude increasing the effect of intoxication.

At one stage, he’s accused of getting into a confrontation with fellow passengers, who he attacked after insulting and provoking them.

When the easyJet cabin crew intervened, he tried to hit them as well.

Matters escalated further when he tried to open a door- apparently unaware that the plane was in mid-flight.

He then tried to access the cockpit.

Passengers helped the easyJet staff to immobilise him, and once the plane landed at Alicante-Elche airport, he was arrested by the Guardia Civil.

Figures from airport operator Aena show that Alicante had the second-highest number of passenger conflicts in Spain last year, with 184 incidents.

The average profile of a transgressor is said to be a British national who has drunk too much alcohol.