31 May, 2024 @ 14:23
31 May, 2024 @ 13:05
3 bedroom Flat for sale in Alella with garage – € 450,000

3 bedroom Flat for sale in Alella with garage - € 450

Flat

Alella, Barcelona

  3 beds

  1 baths

€ 450,000

3 bedroom Flat for sale in Alella with garage - € 450,000

Unbeatable location close to all services, with a medical centre, supermarkets, pharmacies, schools, urban transport stops and highway access close at hand. You will find this comfortable duplex with independent entrance and private garage. It has 120m2 with a solarium terrace with unobstructed views, living room, open kitchen, 3 double bedrooms and a full bathroom in addition to the laundry area. The entrance is completely independent and private with access to the garage for 1 vehicle and storage area from where you access the house. Completely renovated and ready to move into…. See full property details

