Drunk British passengers consume airport booze and perform sex acts in front on children on Ryanair flight to Spain’s Canary Islands

FIVE drunk British passengers on a Ryanair flight from Liverpool to Tenerife have been told they cannot fly back home with the budget carrier.

They are accused of indulging in inappropriate sexual behaviour in front of children on the plane and had their passports removed when they landed in Tenerife to note down their details.

The slew of incidents affected Ryanair’s FR4346 service last Thursday between John Lennon Airport and Tenerife South Airport.

Three men and two women were responsible for the disturbances and were believed to be not known to each other, but were seated close to each other.

The male passengers started creating problems shortly after the plane took off at 4.05pm when they opened a bottle of alcohol they purchased at the airport and started drinking from it.

Cabin crew members asked to stop breaking the rules but the travellers would’nt listen to them.

Two female passengers sitting in the row behind the men joined in the raucous behaviour and shared their alcohol as well as well as being rude to other passengers.

The captain announced over the tannoy that if the drunken passengers did not calm down, he would land the plane in Lisbon so that they could be evicted.

The threat appeared to partially work as they lowered their voices, but one of the women then joined the male trio in their seats.

One of the men and the woman then behaved inappropriately in a sexual manner in front of some children, as other passengers told them to stop, but they refused to listen.

On landing in Tenerife South, police officers boarded the plane and took away the passports from the offending group.

They were handed over to the captain who noted down their details to ensure they would be barred from boarding any return Ryanair flight from the island.